$268.78 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to announce $268.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.60 million to $269.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

