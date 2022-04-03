2,297 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

AAP stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

