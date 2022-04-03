228 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 228 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $769.76. 683,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $755.18 and a 200 day moving average of $848.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

