$21.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $175.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $145,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 419,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,679. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

