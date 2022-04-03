2,078 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $28,515,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

NYSE:LEN opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

