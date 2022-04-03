2,010 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

