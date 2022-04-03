$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.