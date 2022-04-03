$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.