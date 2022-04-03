$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.90.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

