$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

