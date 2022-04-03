1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.39 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

