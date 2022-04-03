1,995 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.74 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

