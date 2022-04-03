1,895,920 Shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,895,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,743,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 11.31% of Neenah as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

