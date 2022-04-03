18,617 Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $20.12 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

