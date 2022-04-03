1,755 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

