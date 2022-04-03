1,578 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,170,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

