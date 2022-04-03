14,400 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Shares of TCBI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.