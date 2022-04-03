$135.58 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.55 million and the highest is $140.90 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $547.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $569.26 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $605.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 378,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.34%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.