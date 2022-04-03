12,327 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

