$123.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $123.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $512.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $590.34 million, with estimates ranging from $575.47 million to $605.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. 138,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

