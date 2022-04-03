$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $21.91 million. argenx reported sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $124.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.56 million, with estimates ranging from $334.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Several analysts have commented on ARGX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. The stock had a trading volume of 237,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,271. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average is $298.93.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

