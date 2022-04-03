$111.00 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will announce $111.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.62 million and the lowest is $108.50 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,404. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

