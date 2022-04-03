1,078 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

