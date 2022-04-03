$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.14. 771,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

