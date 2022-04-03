$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

