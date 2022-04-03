$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.