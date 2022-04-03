$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.82. 899,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.