$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.82. 899,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.