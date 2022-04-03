$1.53 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.90. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,349. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

