$1.52 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

NYSE:FN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

