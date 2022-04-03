$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 5,420,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

