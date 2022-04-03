$1.08 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.96. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $109,836,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,747. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

