$1.05 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.13. 913,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

