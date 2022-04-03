$1.04 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 667,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

