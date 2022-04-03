$0.67 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.53. Match Group also reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Match Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Match Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

