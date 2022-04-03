$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 3,149,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.