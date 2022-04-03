$0.46 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CVCY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,611. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

