-$0.45 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 469,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.59. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 26.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

