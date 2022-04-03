$0.38 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,374. The firm has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.