$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BOX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 1,518,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,524. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOX by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

