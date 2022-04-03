-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

