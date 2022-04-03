-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
