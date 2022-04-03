-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.