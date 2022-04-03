-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

