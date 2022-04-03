-$0.06 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 1,538,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

