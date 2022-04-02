ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.78 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

