ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.
Shares of ZTO opened at $25.78 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.