ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

ZTCOY stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

