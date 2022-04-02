Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $321.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

