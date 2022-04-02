Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

