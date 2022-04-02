ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0959 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and $718,887.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 126,005,237 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

