Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0469

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $819,702.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00108443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

