ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ZZHGF stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

