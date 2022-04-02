Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.